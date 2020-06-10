Marguerite “Peggy” McKenna (nee Cahill) of Plymouth Meeting passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was 89 years old. She was born on August 19, 1930 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Vincent J. Cahill, Sr. and Kathryn M. (nee Fennel). She was predeceased by her devoted husband Hugh Thomas McKenna. Peggy resided with her daughter Sharon and son-in-law Jerry in Plymouth Meeting. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Vincent J. Cahill, Jr (Mary), Kay Cassel (Joseph), Alice Shifflet (Garland), Patricia Fritz (Ralph) and Jane Pierce (Al). Peggy was also predeceased by twin granddaughters. Peggy is remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a woman who lived her faith. Her generous spirit and self-sacrifice were always an inspiration to others. When she said “my prayers are with you”, it meant she was truly praying for you by name. She enjoyed daily mass, Padre Pio devotions, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Sodality, and being an active member of Holy Saviour Parish. Her family brought her great joy as she enjoyed her 57 years of marriage and watching her family grow. She loved to read, everything from current events to mystery novels. She kept up with her favorite sports teams, (Notre Dame and Phillies) and would have to tune out when the games got close because she got so excited. She felt it was her duty to stay strong both in body, as well as faith, going to the gym as often as she could to walk her laps while praying. Peggy is survived by four daughters: Peg Luksik (James) of Johnstown, PA; Colleen Cognato (Michael) of Audubon, PA; Sharon Corbett (Jerry) of Plymouth Meeting, PA; and Bridget McCardell (John) of Virginia. Peggy has 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Peg is also survived by her brother John “Jack” Cahill (Mary) of Florida. Relatives and friends are invited to Peggy’s Life Celebration service on Monday June 15, from 9 to 9:50 AM at Holy Saviour Church 407 E. Main St. Norristown. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM at the church. Interment will be at St. Augustine’s Cemetery, Bridgeport, PA for family only. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox of East Norriton 1-800-GIVNISH. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed through Mass cards. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. To share your fondest memories of Peg, please visit www.lifecelebration.com 610-277-7000.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.