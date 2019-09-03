Times Herald Obituaries
Marguerite Rambo

Marguerite Rambo Obituary
Marguerite K. “Peggy” Rambo (nee Kirkpatrick), of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was 92 years old. Born April 30, 1927 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Milton E. and Margaret (nee Walsh) Kirkpatrick and the beloved wife of the late Kurtz N. Rambo, Jr. Peggy was a Past Matron of Radiant Chapter 96 O.E.S, Past Worthy High Priestess of Temple Shrine #22 Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, and member of Lansdale Court #65 Order of Amaranth. Peggy is survived by her daughter Robbin Scheirer and her husband Edward, Jr. as well as her four grandchildren; Kurt, Krista, Kelly and Edward, III. She was preceded in death by her son Kurtz N. Rambo, III, along with her two brothers and sister. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Peggy’s Life Celebration on Thursday September 5, from 4 PM to 5:30 PM followed by her funeral service at Christ Church UCC 1003 Marshall St. Norristown. Interment will be private. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of Peggy, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
