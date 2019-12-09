Times Herald Obituaries
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:50 AM
St. Helena Church
1489 DeKalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA
View Map
Maria Bello (nee Moscariello), age 94 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 6, 2019. Born on October 24, 1925 in Montella, Avellino, Italy. Maria was the beloved daughter of the late Aniello Moscariello and Irena Maria (nee Romano) Moscariello. Maria was the devoted wife of the late Alberto Bello, and cherished mother of 4 children. She is survived by Italo/Tony Bello (Linda), Annamaria Geary (Bob), Albert Bello (Leanne), and Carl Bello (Deneen). She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Maria loved to spend time with her family including her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Maria’s Life Celebration on Friday evening December 13, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the Boyd Horrox Life Celebration Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401. An additional viewing will be held Saturday morning beginning at 10am to 10:50am followed by her Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Helena Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Maria’s entombment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria’s memory can be made to the National Centre for Padre Pio https://www.padrepio.org/donate/.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
