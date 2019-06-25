Times Herald Obituaries
|
Maria Cosmi Obituary
Maria T. Cosmi passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at age 91. Born in Gladwyne on February 13, 1928, Maria was the daughter of Maria (Brunotti) and Raniero Cosmi. She resided in Plymouth Valley for nearly 40 years, and was the loving mother of Sylvia M. DeSantis, the late Glenn DeSantis, and the late Denise DeSantis (Bassinger), as well as the cherished grandmom of Nicholas and Samantha. She was preceded in death by her sister, Minnie Szyplowski, and is survived by her sister, Rita Adamcik. Maria earned a certificate from BertéFashion Studio in Costume Design in 1952, and was an avid cook, milliner, and seamstress. The world will miss her contagious spirit and her delicious cooking. Services will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, Norristown, on Tuesday July 2, 2019, with open visitation at 9:00 and Mass at 10:00, followed by burial at St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Conshohocken. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe Funeral Home. Volpefh.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 27, 2019
