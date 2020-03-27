|
Maria (Alba) DiGiovanna passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age 101. Mrs. DiGiovanna of Norristown and Plymouth Township was a member of Holy Saviour Church, Norristown. Maria was born in Sciacca, Italy on February 24, 1919. She was the daughter of the late Mario and Francesca (Licata) Alba. She was the wife of the late Matteo DiGiovanna. She is survived by her daughter Marguerite (Umberto) Santoro, three grandchildren, Umberto (Emanuela) Santoro, Matthew Santoro, and Maria (Chuck) Conway and three great grandchildren Elyse Santoro, Jacob Santoro, and Shannon Conway along with many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Maria’s life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Holy Saviour Church, Norristown, PA or Padre Pio Shrine, Barto, PA. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2020