Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Dupell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Dupell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Dupell Obituary
Maria D. (D’Archangelo) Dupell, 66, of Schwenksville, PA passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa on July 10, 1953, the daughter of the late John and the late Lena (D’Bonifazio) D’Archangelo. Maria has lived in Schwenksville since 1988, formerly of Norristown and Bridgeport, Pa She was a Steel Importer with Arcelor Mittal Steel Co. She was a very dedicated employee and worked there for over 20 years. She was the wife of the Late - Michael P. Dupell. Survivors include son Shaun (& Maria J.) Dupell of Skippack, Sister Joanne Riethemer of Audubon, also survived by her grandchildren Liam, Quinn & Isabella. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son Michael “Bubba” Dupell, Jr. Maria’s grandchildren were her heart and joy. There’s no denying that her grand babies, as she called them, were the people she loved the most. The time spent at Nana’s house was very special because she loved spending time with them. She loved to cook and was very famous for her gravy. She enjoyed many things especially crocheting and reading. Mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and instilled her strong family values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Her funeral Mass will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s RC Church, 40 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville, Pa 19473. There will be a viewing before mass from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM in the church. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to the - 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, . Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -