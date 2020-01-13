|
Maria D. (D’Archangelo) Dupell, 66, of Schwenksville, PA passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa on July 10, 1953, the daughter of the late John and the late Lena (D’Bonifazio) D’Archangelo. Maria has lived in Schwenksville since 1988, formerly of Norristown and Bridgeport, Pa She was a Steel Importer with Arcelor Mittal Steel Co. She was a very dedicated employee and worked there for over 20 years. She was the wife of the Late - Michael P. Dupell. Survivors include son Shaun (& Maria J.) Dupell of Skippack, Sister Joanne Riethemer of Audubon, also survived by her grandchildren Liam, Quinn & Isabella. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son Michael “Bubba” Dupell, Jr. Maria’s grandchildren were her heart and joy. There’s no denying that her grand babies, as she called them, were the people she loved the most. The time spent at Nana’s house was very special because she loved spending time with them. She loved to cook and was very famous for her gravy. She enjoyed many things especially crocheting and reading. Mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and instilled her strong family values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Her funeral Mass will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s RC Church, 40 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville, Pa 19473. There will be a viewing before mass from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM in the church. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to the - 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, . Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020