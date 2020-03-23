|
|
Maria Victoria Salamone, 68, of Norristown, passed away on March 19, 2020. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Lillian (DeCarlo) Salamone. She was also a graduate of Norristown High School. Maria was very active in the Special Olympics, participating in bowling, Harmony Theatre, STAR, and Vintage Color Guard. She also attended programs at Development Enterprises Corporation for 48 years. Maria was the life of the party and always wanted to have a good time. Maria loved her family more than anything. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Dorothy DiMino (John), of Norristown; niece, Stephanie DiMino Randell (Darren); nephew, John DiMino (Marie Maturo); great nephew, Connor; great niece, Lana; and all of her loving family, caretakers, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Carmen Salamone, Jr., and sister, Sandra Salamone. Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria’s name are requested to St. Patrick’s Church, 703 Green Street, Norristown, PA 19401, or Development Enterprises Corporation, 333 East Airy Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 24, 2020