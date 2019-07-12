|
Marian E. (Camp) Heath, 85, of Douglassville, wife of the late Harold G. Heath, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in New Berlin, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harrison J. and Leila (Burdick) Camp. Marian received her master’s degree in Teaching from State University of New York, Plattsburgh and was a member of their Alumni Association. She was a member of Temple United Methodist Church where she was former president of the United Methodist Women there and a promoter of the UMW Reading program serving at district meetings sharing Christian objectives of love and care for others through the enjoyment of reading. Marian was also a member of the PA Horticulture Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a member of the Coventry Community Chorus. Over the years, Marian enjoyed creating pressed flower pictures which she competed at the Philadelphia Flower Show and Reading Fair, watercolor painting, crocheting afghans, gardening, traveling and quilting. Surviving are children James A. Heath, companion of Sandy Peterman, Billy G. Heath, and Lizabeth Ziegler, wife of Stephen; and 4 grandchildren: Ralie Heath, Jeremy and wife Heather Heath, Aiden and Avery Ziegler. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her 2 brothers, Harold and Leroy Camp and 3 sisters Doris Palmer, Helen Williams (all of New Berlin, NY area), Esther Brooks (Borger, TX). A funeral service will be Tuesday, July 16, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown. Burial to follow at Temple United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to her church Temple United Methodist Church, 1390 Unionville Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 14, 2019