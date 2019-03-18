|
Marie M. Crimmins, age 85, of Wayne, PA, passed away on March 15, 2019. Born in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Marie M. Crimmins (nee Keeney). Marie had been employed as the Medical Records Director at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Marie was the sister of Joanne Crimmins Koegler (the late John T.) and the late Joseph M. Crimmins, Jr. She is survived by her 9 nieces and nephews Helen C. Rosica (Albert), Kathleen M. Crimmins, Marie C. Poole (Douglas), Susan C. Gavigan (Kevin), Joseph M. Crimmins (Andrea), Amy K. Pascali (Michael), John P. Koegler (Alicia), Michael P. Koegler and Kathleen K. VanArsdalen (Darin) and 11 great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday, March 20, 2019 6:00-8:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600 and to her Funeral Mass Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Road, King of Prussia, PA. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie’s memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143 or to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th & Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2019