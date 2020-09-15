Marie D. Staurowsky (nee Crisanti), age 66, of Collegeville, PA passed away on September 10, 2020 due to complications caused by cancer. Marie was born in Philadelphia, and moved to Newtown Square in 1959 where she grew up. Marie worked in the Emergency Rooms at Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital, and in 1984 she married her beloved husband Gary, and moved to Collegeville, PA, where she worked as Head of Medical Records at Valley Forge Medical Center. Marie’s smile lit up any room she was in. Marie loved breezy beach days at Wildwood Crest and exploring and caring about the American South West and its Indigenous culture. She was an avid collector of Snoopy and the Peanuts memorabilia, and she shared her love of music with everyone around her; James Taylor and John Denver soothed her soul. She had a big heart and unparalleled compassion and empathy for others; endless thoughtfulness and consideration; the ability to make anyone laugh and feel at home with lightning fast wit while never faltering in “telling it like it is”; and her cooking was first-class. Marie embodied an effortless free spirit that would, and did, move heaven and earth for anyone. She loved her family, friends, and co-workers. She defended those she loved with an unwavering sense of loyalty. Her strength and stoicism were hallmarks of how she lived. She never complained and always put herself second. She could calm any anxiety or hardship with her smile and perfect hugs. The world is a little bit dimmer in her absence, but she has inspired those she loved to be brave, strong, caring, and passionate, and to never take any moment for granted. Daughter of Alexander Crisanti and the late Agnes B. Crisanti. Predeceased by her brother John Crisanti Survived by her husband Gary Staurowsky, her son Gary “Alex” Staurowsky, her daughter Jillian Marie Staurowsky; her brother Peter Crisanti (Linda); her sisters Patricia Iacovelli (Richard), Susan Gallagher (John), and Gina Lawrence (Adam). Relatives and friends may attend her Visitation on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9:00AM-9:45AM with Funeral Mass to follow 10:00AM (ALL IN CHURCH) Saint Anastasia’s Church 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken,PA In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie’s name may be made to Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund: https://www.nndoh.org/donate.html
OR HMS School for Children with Cerebral Palsy 4400 Baltimore Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19104 would be appreciated. Arr: Danjolell Memorial Home