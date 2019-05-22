|
Marie (Pasquarello) Glisson, 75, of Jeffersonville died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home. Born December 25, 1943 in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Vera (Falone) and Thomas Pasquarello, and wife of the late Joseph Glisson, who died in 2013. Mrs. Glisson worked at the Norristown Sears service center and the Plymouth Pharmacy. She enjoyed yard sales, all the Philly sports teams, playing bingo and visiting the casinos. Survivors include children: Joseph (Lynn) Glisson, Diane (Chris) Smondrowski, Connie (Charles) Termine, Mabel (Richard Shuch) Fraschetta; 8 grandchildren: Chris, Tina, Stephanie, Charles, Nick, Kimberly, Shelby, and Taylor; 10 great grandchildren: Andrew, Myla, Renee, Reese, Roman, Sophia, Luka, Evan, Charlie, and Jackson; and siblings: Jerry (Debbie) Pasquarello, Joanie (Ed) Strawhacker, and Ginger Angelucci. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Thomas, David, Bobby, Vera & Rita Pasquarello. The family will be meeting with relatives and friends on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 2 - 6 pm at the Lower Frederick Fire Company, 137 Spring Mount Rd., Spring Mount, PA, 19473. Funeral arrangements with the Caramenico FH Inc., Main & Walnut Sts., Ntn., PA. 610-275-7777. Please visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com for online info.
Published in The Times Herald on May 23, 2019