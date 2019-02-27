Home

Marie A. Grinstead, age 90, formerly of Eagleville, PA, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Sanatoga Center. Marie was born in Norristown, PA on March 23, 1928, a daughter of the late William and Millie (Lenhardt) Gaasche. Marie was a former member of St. Patrick’s RC Church of Norristown and Visitation BVM RC Church of Trooper. She was a homemaker and volunteered at Eagleville Elementary School. Marie was the wife of the late George T. Grinstead. She is survived by five children, George “Butch” (& Theresa) Grinstead, Marie “Peach” Elton ( & Ron Booz), William (& Pauline) Grinstead, Michele (& Jim) DiGiovannantonio and James Grinstead (& Josette Ball); sister, Patricia Elton; as well as 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by her brothers, Herbert, William, John & Joseph Gaasche. Her Funeral Service and Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at .
