Marie A. Grinstead, age 90, formerly of Eagleville, PA, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Sanatoga Center. Marie was born in Norristown, PA on March 23, 1928, a daughter of the late William and Millie (Lenhardt) Gaasche. Marie was a former member of St. Patrick’s RC Church of Norristown and Visitation BVM RC Church of Trooper. She was a homemaker and volunteered at Eagleville Elementary School. Marie was the wife of the late George T. Grinstead. She is survived by five children, George “Butch” (& Theresa) Grinstead, Marie “Peach” Elton ( & Ron Booz), William (& Pauline) Grinstead, Michele (& Jim) DiGiovannantonio and James Grinstead (& Josette Ball); sister, Patricia Elton; as well as 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by her brothers, Herbert, William, John & Joseph Gaasche. Her Funeral Service and Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at .
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2019