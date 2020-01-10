|
Marie Ludlam of Milton, Delaware, formerly of Audubon, PA was born in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Fred and Kate (Canuso) Lagomarsino. Marie attended West Catholic and graduated from Immaculata College in 1949. Marie taught at St. Teresa of Avila in Norristown for 25 years and retired in 1988. In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Norman (of Clermont, NJ); and a daughter, Cathy (of Ocean City, NJ). She is survived by a daughter, Geri of Milton, Delaware. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name are appreciated to Camilla Hall, IHM Mission Advancement Office, 1140 King Road, Immaculata, PA 19345. Arrangement in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.
