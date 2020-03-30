|
|
Marie Pellechia Marie Pellechia of Norristown passed away peacefully on Thursday March 26, 2020. She was 81 years old. Born March 24, 1939 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Katherine (nee Dieciedue) Pellechia. Marie was a devout Catholic, and was a life-long member of Holy Saviour Church and attended eight years of grade school and 4 years of high school at Holy Saviour. She loved photography and was the appointed photographer family events including reunions, birthday parties, as well as the casual get together. It was always her pleasure to do this for family and friends. Marie worked for 54 years, 23 of which were spent at Zummo Hardware as a bookkeeper, and 31 years at Montgomery Hospital in the accounting department as an account payable clerk. She was known for her friendly nature and genuine concern for family and friends. Marie was thoughtful, kind and generous and never forgot to send a card on any occasion. Marie is survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends who loved her dearly and will miss her greatly. Marie’s burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery will be private and a memorial service will be scheduled for her at a later date. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie’s name can be made to . To share your fondest memories of Marie, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 31, 2020