Marie (Orsini) Pupek, 81, of Blue Bell, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Antoinette (Meoli) Orsini. Marie was the loving wife of George E. Pupek for the last 62 years. Marie graduated Norristown High School in 1954.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Valerie Melnick (late Kevin), of Blue Bell, George, of New Cumberland, Steven (Joanne), of Jeffersonville, and Jaime (Kathy), of West Norriton; five grandchildren, Kevin, Alexandra, Zachary, Max and Nicholas; sister Victoria Calamia; and brother Pasquale Orsini. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Lou.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, March 26th from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 AM. Entombment in St. Patrick's Cemetery Mausoleum, East Norriton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com
