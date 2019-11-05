Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Vaccarello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Joan Vaccarello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Joan Vaccarello Obituary
Marilyn Joan Vaccarello of King of Prussia passed away peacefully in Clayton, North Carolina on November 4, 2019. Born on May 14, 1933 in Maywood, Illinois, she was the beloved daughter of Robert Allred and Frances Stafford Higgins. Upon graduating Grant Community High School Marilyn went on to receive her Nursing degree from Illinois Masonic Hospital and later met the love of her life, the late Vincent Biagio Vaccarello and their family blossomed. Marilyn was the devoted mother of Michael Vaccarello (Michelle), Marcia Griffith (Arthur), and Marykay Wunsch (William), doting grandmother to Marie, Anthony, Vincenzo, Antonio, Maria, William, and Dakota, dear sister to Arline Wisner (Richard), cherished aunt to Susan, Lisa and Melanie and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Aside from her early career as a registered nurse, Marilyn was a homemaker, a dedicated Republican state committeewoman for Upper Merion, and actively involved in the community, church, school, fundraisers, social organizations and more. Marilyn was a strong, powerful force yet a gentle, kindhearted and forgiving spirit. She was a unique and inspiring woman who made an everlasting impression on the hearts of those she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to Marlilyn’s Life Celebration on Friday November 8th from 6 pm to 9 pm at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike and again on Saturday November 9th from 10 am to 11:15 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of King of Prussia, 132 W. Valley Forge Rd. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 am. Entombment to follow at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Marilyn’s name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 132 East Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406. To share your fondest memories of Marilyn, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -