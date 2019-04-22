|
|
Mario Amplo, age 76, of East Norriton, PA passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his son’s home in West Chester. He was born in Sciacca, Sicily on July 30, 1942, the son of the late Stefano and Caterina (Santangelo) Amplo. Mario immigrated to the United States at the age of 12. He had a long career owning Mario’s Shoe Repair Service in the Logan Square Shopping Center in Norristown for 40 years until his retirement in 2015. Mario was talented working with his hands and enjoyed taking up projects at his home. He also enjoyed watching old western movies. Mario was the beloved husband of 49 years of the late Olivia (Cianci) Amplo. Survivors include his son, Stephen (& Margherita) Amplo of West Chester; daughter, Cristina (& Alex) Kennedy of Sanatoga; sister, Antonina ( & Giovanni) La Bella of Sciacca, Sicily; as well as five grandchildren, Stephen, Lyndsey, Melina, Antonio & Adriana; nephews and one niece. His Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM from Holy Saviour RC Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19401. Friends may call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the Church. Entombment will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Norriton, PA. In lieu of flowers, Mario’s family would appreciate memorial contributions made in his name to: Amyloidosis Foundation at www.amyloidosis.org Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2019