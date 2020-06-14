Mario Martinelli

Mario C. Martinelli, 94, of East Norriton, died on June 13, 2020 at Suburban Community Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Coscia) Martinelli. He was born in Conshohocken, PA on February 24, 1926 to the late Ernesto and Julia (Donnini) Martinelli. Mario was a graduate of Conshohocken High School class of 1944. He served our country in the US Army during WWII and achieved rank of Technician 4 th Grade. He served with the HQ Detachment Armed Forces Western Pacific APO 707. He was on the USS Peter Silvester merchant marine ship when it was torpedoed on Feb. 6, 1945 by a German submarine, of which 33 men died, and 142 were eventually rescued. Mario was lost at sea on a life raft with 14 others in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Australia for 32 days, until being rescued on Mar. 9, 1945 by the USS Rock. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with a Bronze Star, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, WWII Victory Medal, and the Purple Heart Medal. After his service, he was employed as a Title Insurance Examiner for the former Norristown Penn Trust for 42 years until his retirement in 1989. Mario was a member of St. Titus Church where he served as an Usher, a life member of the Conshohocken Boccista Club, and the Andrew Lannutti Italian American War Veterans Post 18 of Conshohocken, where he enjoyed playing cards with his friends. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially of the Phillies, Penn State Football, and Villanova Basketball. Mario enjoyed taking care of his home, landscaping, and cutting his lawn to perfection. He was a devoted caregiver to his wife Mary during the last several years of her life. He will be truly missed by his daughter Patricia J. Brandi of Norristown, his 2 grandsons Richard D. Brandi, Jr., Jason A. Brandi, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and a wonderful caregiver and friend Betty Palumbo. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Yonnie, Michael, and Arnold Martinelli, and a baby sister Anna. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Titus Church, 3006 Keenwood Road, East Norriton, PA. The Viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Church. Entombment in St. Patrick Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mario’s memory can be sent to the Andrew Lannutti Post, 505 Maple St., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.