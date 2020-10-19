1/1
Marion J. (Tyson) Shupe
Marion J. (Tyson) Shupe of West Norriton passed away on October 9, 2020 at Brandywine Senior Living. She was 95 years old. Born in Philadelphia on March 10, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Harold B. and Marion (Lindman) Tyson. Marion was a retired supervisor of the former Bell Telephone. She enjoyed playing golf and water aerobics. Marion is survived by her daughter; Jo Anne “Ginger” (Richard) Banmiller, and her son; J. Alan (Genie) Shupe. Also survived by 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; John Shupe, her son; James Shupe, her brothers; Harold, Hildren, and David Tyson, her sister; Faith Detwiler, one grandchild and one great grandchild. Relatives and friends invited to her Memorial Service on Saturday October 24th at 11:00 AM at All Saints Episcopal Church 535 Haws Ave., Norristown For convenience and safety, the service will be live streamed. Go to allsaintsnorristown.com and click on the link “services” which brings you to their facebook page. Int. to follow at the church Memorial Gardens. Donations in Marion’s memory may be made to the church.

Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
