Marion A. Mackel (nee Brennan) on April 3, 2019, age 89 yrs., of Dresher. Beloved Wife of the late Edward J., Sr.; Loving father of Edward J. Jr. (Mary Ann), Diane Carp (Stephen), Lynda Mackel (Stephen) and Steven T. (Christine). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass Mon., 10:30 AM, Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.), Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation at the Church Mon. after 9:30 AM. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer’s Assoc. in honor of her husband, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated. William R. May Funeral Home Glenside~North Wales www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2019