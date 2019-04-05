Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
142 North Main Street
North Wales, PA 19454
(215) 699-3442
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Mackel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Mackel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion Mackel Obituary
Marion A. Mackel (nee Brennan) on April 3, 2019, age 89 yrs., of Dresher. Beloved Wife of the late Edward J., Sr.; Loving father of Edward J. Jr. (Mary Ann), Diane Carp (Stephen), Lynda Mackel (Stephen) and Steven T. (Christine). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass Mon., 10:30 AM, Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.), Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation at the Church Mon. after 9:30 AM. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer’s Assoc. in honor of her husband, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated. William R. May Funeral Home Glenside~North Wales www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now