Marjorie R. Maziarz
Marjorie R. Maziarz, “Marge”, age 82, of Conshohocken, PA passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 9, 1937, the daughter of the late Walter and Margaret (Ray) Kohansby. Marge lived most of her life in Conshohocken, where she was a member of the former Calvary Episcopal Church. She was a homemaker and also worked for Quaker Chemical and Simpson Paper Co. She was a lifetime member of the Spring Mill Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Maziarz. She is survived by her son, Robert (& Jan) Maziarz of Conshohocken; step son, Joseph Maziarz, two step daughters, Dorothy Schell and Virginia Longacker, brother, Walter “Wally” (& Barbara) Kohansby; sister, Edie Evans; four grandchildren, Holly, Jessica, Robert and Brandon; and two great grandchildren, Jace & Sage. Along with her husband and parents, Marge was preceded in death by her son, Paul Maziarz. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will take place in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Spring Mill Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, 1210 E. Hector St., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken (610) 828-0330 www.msrfh.com

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
September 9, 2020
Very nice lady. Met her at Stiefels house years ago. Sorry for your loss.
Claire Banas
Acquaintance
