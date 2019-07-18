|
|
Mark Andrew Heritage passed away on Friday July 12, 2019 at the age of 64. Mark was born in Philadelphia on June 27, 1956 to the late William and Doris Heritage. He grew up in Plymouth Meeting and graduated from Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in 1974. Mark worked, lived and raised his family at Erdenheim Farm in Flourtown for over 30 years. Mark is survived by his brother Stephen Heritage, his sister Lynne Heritage, ex-wife Leigh Heritage, his sons Samuel and Jason Heritage, daughter Hannah Easlea, and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Mark on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 3-5pm at Maple Acres Farm, 2656 Narcissa Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In honor of Mark’s memory, contributions can be made to Montgomery County - Norristown Public Library (MC-NPL Attn: Cliff Hirst) and your local SPCA animal shelter.
Published in The Times Herald on July 19, 2019