Mark D. Laverty age 62 of Trooper, Pa passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born in Norristown to the late Raymond and Sara (nee Monaghan) Laverty. Mark worked for the West Norriton Township for 30 years as groundskeeper of Jeffersonville Golf Club and was a member of West Norriton AMBUCS. Mark is survived by 3 brothers, Denny (Leonora) of Sanatoga, Terry (Judy) of Worcester and Barry (Diane) of Audubon; his sister, Bonnie Refsland of Minnesota. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 8:30 to 10:20 AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11 AM at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Rd., Eagleville, Pa 19403. Interment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mark’s name may be made to West Norriton AMBUCS, C/o Philip Knerr, 31 Borton Road, Audubon, PA 19403. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 31, 2019