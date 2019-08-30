Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Laverty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Laverty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Laverty Obituary
Mark D. Laverty age 62 of Trooper, Pa passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born in Norristown to the late Raymond and Sara (nee Monaghan) Laverty. Mark worked for the West Norriton Township for 30 years as groundskeeper of Jeffersonville Golf Club and was a member of West Norriton AMBUCS. Mark is survived by 3 brothers, Denny (Leonora) of Sanatoga, Terry (Judy) of Worcester and Barry (Diane) of Audubon; his sister, Bonnie Refsland of Minnesota. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 8:30 to 10:20 AM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11 AM at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Rd., Eagleville, Pa 19403. Interment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mark’s name may be made to West Norriton AMBUCS, C/o Philip Knerr, 31 Borton Road, Audubon, PA 19403. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
Download Now