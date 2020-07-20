Mark P. Sardaro passed away unexpectedly due to a cardiac event July 5th, 2020. Born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on April 29th, 1956 to Frank Sardaro and the late Janet Sardaro. He was the husband to Deborah Ann Sardaro, and father to Jennifer (Jason) and Christopher. He is also survived by his brother Kirk, sister-in-law Debbie Lynn and two nieces, Jessica and Lacy. He graduated from Ursinus University with a BS in Chemistry and later graduated from St. Joseph’s University where he earned his MBA. He worked as a Research Scientist at Wistar Institute, Sterling Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi. He later worked as an Engineer for Lockheed Martin. He was a member of many professional organizations such as the American Chemical Society, as well as volunteer groups such as the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Mark enjoyed building electronics at home and was a ham radio operator. He had a number of hobbies and interests including camping, swimming, scuba diving, fishing, boating at lakes, and bicycling on local trails. He also was a jazz enthusiast, attending many concerts and had a love for guitar and bass. Mark was a kind and loving soul who had a wonderful sense of humor. He always enjoyed a good laugh and making others laugh as well. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Services on Friday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church in East Norriton. Visitation with family will be held at the Church between 10:15 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Norristown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mark’s name to St. Titus Catholic Church, 3006 Keenwood Road, East Norriton, PA 19403.



