Mark P. Sardaro
1956 - 2020
Mark P. Sardaro passed away unexpectedly due to a cardiac event July 5th, 2020. Born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on April 29th, 1956 to Frank Sardaro and the late Janet Sardaro. He was the husband to Deborah Ann Sardaro, and father to Jennifer (Jason) and Christopher. He is also survived by his brother Kirk, sister-in-law Debbie Lynn and two nieces, Jessica and Lacy. He graduated from Ursinus University with a BS in Chemistry and later graduated from St. Joseph’s University where he earned his MBA. He worked as a Research Scientist at Wistar Institute, Sterling Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi. He later worked as an Engineer for Lockheed Martin. He was a member of many professional organizations such as the American Chemical Society, as well as volunteer groups such as the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Mark enjoyed building electronics at home and was a ham radio operator. He had a number of hobbies and interests including camping, swimming, scuba diving, fishing, boating at lakes, and bicycling on local trails. He also was a jazz enthusiast, attending many concerts and had a love for guitar and bass. Mark was a kind and loving soul who had a wonderful sense of humor. He always enjoyed a good laugh and making others laugh as well. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Services on Friday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church in East Norriton. Visitation with family will be held at the Church between 10:15 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Norristown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mark’s name to St. Titus Catholic Church, 3006 Keenwood Road, East Norriton, PA 19403.

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:15 - 11:00 AM
St. Titus Catholic Church
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Titus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
6103549800
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Sardaro family. Mark was a beautiful guy. We shared a lot of time talking about Jaco and Jack Pastorius and bass playing. He will be missed. You are in my prayers.
Dr. Russ Montalbano
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
So sorry to hear for the family of Mark. We attended school since 1st grade and we were always friends. So sad to hear of a friend to pass at such a young age.
Jeff Sweeney
