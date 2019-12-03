|
|
Mark V. Russo, Sr., of Eagleville, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 with his family by his side. He was 64 years old. Born June 3, 1955 in Norristown, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Frances (nee Fazio) Russo, Sr. and the beloved husband of Sandra L. (nee Peters). Mark had a great sense of humor and took great delight in making people laugh. He loved to tell jokes and use props. Mark had a passion for photography and enjoyed traveling to many destinations such as Sicily, Prague/Budapest, Thailand and St. Pete’s Beach in Florida. Mark loved Rock and Roll music and going to concerts or sharing his concert DVD’s with friends and family. He enjoyed fishing and eating his favorite foods such as Lou’s Zeps and Corropolese Tomato Pie. More than anything else, Mark was a family man and relished the time he got to spend with them, showering them with love and laughter. In addition to his wife, Sandy, Mark is survived by his three sons; Mark V. Russo, Jr., Daniel J. Russo (Natalie) and Nicholas J. Russo. He was the loving brother of Charles J. Russo (Colleen), the late Joseph A. Russo, Jr. (Mary), Anita L. Huber (Christopher) and Janice Boscaino (Lorenzo), the son-in-law of Julie Peters, the brother-in-law of Gloria L. Riley (Robert) and the devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Mark’s Life Celebration on Thursday December 5, from 6 to 9 PM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000 and on Friday from 10 to 10:50 AM at St. Helena’s Church 1489 Dekalb Pike Blue Bell, PA followed by his Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s name can be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation (www.alzinfo.org) To share your fondest memories of Mark, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 4, 2019