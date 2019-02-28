Times Herald Obituaries
Marlene Bennett

Marlene Bennett Obituary
Marlene M. (Randell) Bennett passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services in King of Prussia, PA. She was 80. Born in Westernport, MD on November 19, 1938, she was raised in West Virginia, leaving in 1965 to move to Bridgeport. Even though she was loved and accepted in Bridgeport she always considered West Virginia home. Marlene loved puzzles, visiting with neighbors, sitting on her porch and listening to good old country music. Marlene was a daughter of the late Delmar H. and Evelyn G. (Tasker) Randell and the wife of the late James M. Bennett, Sr. Surviving is her loving family including two sons, James M. Bennett, Jr. of Emmaus, PA and Howard R. “Randy” Bennett of Bridgeport, PA; a daughter, Mary Alice Bennett of Pottstown, PA; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Bennett; and a sister, Alma Trinka. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen M. Bennett. Relatives and friends are invited to Marlene’s Funeral Service at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. Her viewing is Monday morning from 10 to 10:50 am, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery, Valley Forge, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marlene’s memory to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
