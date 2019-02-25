|
Marlene Boyle Monacelli, 80, of Plymouth Meeting, passed away on February 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband Clement, her children: Mark Boyle, Michele Daly (Kevin), Kimberly Peters (Tom), and Stephen Boyle, along with 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Marlene's Life Celebration on Wednesday, February 27, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at John F. Givnish of Philadelphia, 10975 Academy Road, where a service will be held at 7:00pm. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2019