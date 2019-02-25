Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Monacelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Monacelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene Monacelli Obituary
Marlene Boyle Monacelli, 80, of Plymouth Meeting, passed away on February 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband Clement, her children: Mark Boyle, Michele Daly (Kevin), Kimberly Peters (Tom), and Stephen Boyle, along with 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Marlene's Life Celebration on Wednesday, February 27, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at John F. Givnish of Philadelphia, 10975 Academy Road, where a service will be held at 7:00pm. Interment will be held privately.
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now