Martha Frances (Ashton) Eckert, 97, of Conshohocken, PA passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born and raised in Harmonville, Pa on June 20, 1922, the daughter of the late Julius and the late Martha (Blair) Ashton. Martha has been living in Wyndmoor, Pa for the last 5 years, formerly of Conshohocken, Pa. She was a member of St. Matthew’s RC Church of Conshohocken, Pa. She was a 1941 graduate of Upper Merion High School. She was a Life Member of Harmonville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. Martha was a homemaker and she worked as a receptionist with Sacred Heart Hospital. She was the wife of the Late - Philip G. Eckert. Survivors include, Daughter Kathleen (& Stephen) Daloisio of Conshohocken, Son Thomas (& Cindy) Eckert of Collegeville, Son Martin Eckert of Conshohocken, Daughter Barbara (& George) Carpenter of Marmora, NJ, Daughter Mary Beth (& Doug) Horner of Kimberton, Brother John Ashton of Plymouth Meeting, Sister Elizabeth Longstreet of Vero Beach, Also survived by 12 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son Philip G. Eckert, a daughter Margaret Murray, two brothers Julius “Bud” Ashton, Franklin Ashton & a sister Emma Laskey. Her Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. There will be a viewing for family and friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, and on Thursday Morning, December 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Chestnut Hill Lodge - 8833 Stenton Ave, Wyndmoor, PA 19038. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 10, 2019