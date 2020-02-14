|
Martha J. “Marty” Wilkinson passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. She was 76. Ms. Wilkinson was a resident of Pottstown, PA and a former long-time resident of Bridgeport, PA. She was a former member of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and later worked as an administrative assistant for a pharmaceutical wholesale company. Marty was a member of the former St. Augustine R.C. Church in Bridgeport. Born in Bridgeport, PA on October 4, 1943, she was a daughter of the late William and Eleanore (Early) Wilkinson. Surviving is her loving family including a brother, James Wilkinson and his wife, Marion; a cousin, Cathy Kaplan; her best friend of 42 years, Eileen M. Krajicek and good friend, Frances Salamone; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Wilkinson. Relatives & friends are invited to Marty’s greeting at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9 to 9:50 am; with her Funeral Mass starting at 10:00 am. Interment in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2020