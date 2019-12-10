|
|
Martha Marie Flannery passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in 1932 in Norristown to the late Joseph and Dolchie Forgione (nee Galanti). Martha lived in the Norristown area her entire life. She graduated from Norristown High School in 1950 and worked for E.J. Lavino and Company prior to starting her family. “Sweet” is the word most often used to describe Martha. She was kind and generous with her time and talents. She was aptly named for she was a true servant to others. Martha was most comfortable in front of her typewriter, typing Bill’s Master’s Degree thesis or draft patents, typing tests for her children’s elementary schools, doing anything that was of use to others. “Determined” is the way her family remembers her. When her son Joseph was born with multiple disabilities, she worked hard for the rights of the disabled. Martha was involved with church, school and community activities, one of her favorite being the Montgomery County Horseshow. Life wasn’t all work. She organized family camping trips and had time for her extended family as well, involved in family reunion picnics and “Cousins Club.” She enjoyed trips to New England, bird watching, and gardening. Her special passion was words - she loved reading, Scrabble, crossword puzzles and cryptograms, and writing letters to make a difference. Martha was the devoted wife and partner of the late William Flannery for 59 years, much loved mother to Colleen Marie (Philip McCarty), William (Brenda), Monica and the late Joseph, doting grandmother to Brian, Molly and Kate Flannery and dear sister to Theresa Forgione. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Relatives and Friends are invited to Martha’s Life Celebration on Thursday, December 12, 2019, beginning at 10:00 to 10:50 at the Church of St Helena, address below. Martha’s Funeral Mass will follow at 11. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha’s memory can be made to St. Helena Church at 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 11, 2019