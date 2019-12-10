|
Martha Marie Flannery passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in 1932 in Norristown to the late Joseph and Dolchie Forgione (nee Galanti). Martha was the devoted wife and partner of the late William Flannery for 59 years, much loved mother to Colleen Marie (Philip McCarty), William (Brenda), Monica and the late Joseph, doting grandmother to Brian, Molly and Kate Flannery and dear sister to Theresa Forgione. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Martha was an advocate for the rights of the disabled and volunteered for a number of causes and charities. She enjoyed family events, including “Cousins Club,” bird watching, gardening and loved reading, word games and puzzles. Relatives and friends are invited to Martha’s Life Celebration on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Church of St. Helena, address below. Martha’s Funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha’s memory can be made to St. Helena Church at 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 11, 2019