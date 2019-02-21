|
|
Martha R. Woodie, née Forgione, passed away suddenly on February 17, 2019 at age 86, while visiting with her sons in Florida. Born October 16, 1932 in Philadelphia, Martha was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marion Forgione. She resided in West Norriton with her beloved husband of 62 years, Alan M. “Al” Woodie, who passed away in November. Martha was a graduate of Montgomery Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1956. Upon graduation Martha worked in the emergency room at Montgomery Hospital in Norristown. After marriage, Martha and Alan moved to Georgia, where Alan was stationed at Fort Benning and Martha was on the nursing staff at Columbus Medical Center. After a few years the couple returned to Norristown where Martha continued her nursing career at Montgomery Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital, eventually working full time in the nursery at Sacred Heart Hospital. Martha later became a private duty nurse. She finished her career at Intracorp Medical Review Services as a medical claims specialist, retiring in 1998. She was a devout catholic, strong in her faith. Martha enjoyed gardening and was a member of “Club,” a group of eight ladies who gathered monthly after graduating in 1951 from St. Matthew’s High School in Conshohocken. Club lasted for more than 50 years, with the gatherings taking place in member’s homes, alternating each month. Martha and Alan enjoyed traveling, including taking trips to Florida with their grandchildren each year, and taking a two-week trip to Italy in 2007 to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Martha was the loving mother of David K. Woodie (Barbara), Michael A. Woodie (Suzanne) and Susan A. Huskey (Stan). She was the cherished grandmother of Lauren Walker (Spencer), Paige Woodie, Kevin Letrinko, Brian Letrinko, Tyler Letrinko, Ben Huskey, Eric Huskey and Emily Huskey. Martha is also survived by her great grandchildren; Harper James Letrinko, Nikola Tyler Huskey, Zoe Lou Walker and her brother Vincent Forgione. Relatives and friends are invited to Martha’s Life Celebration at St. Francis of Asissi Church, 601 Buttonwood St., Norristown on Tuesday, February 26th from 10 to 10:45 am. Martha’s Funeral Mass will begin at 11 am followed by burial at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent St, Francis of Assisi Church, 601 Buttonwood St., Norristown, PA 19401. To share a thought or memory of Martha, please visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family Services entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2019