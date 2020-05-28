Martin L. Zielinski, 73, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on May 24 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Martin E. and Madeline Mazur Zielinski. He graduated from Collegeville-Trappe High School, attended Kutztown State College, and served honorably in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Viet Nam. Martin enjoyed a long career as a kitchen designer in the Lehigh Valley and was employed by several area firms, including Morris Black, Heckinger’s, and American Kitchens, from which he retired in 2010. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, April Bolin Zielinski; son Todd M. of Philadelphia; daughter Marisa Werkheiser and husband Ken of Lower Nazareth; and daughter Dr. Michelle Zielinski of Albuquerque, NM. He also leaves a sister, Mary Eileen Zielinski of Danielsville. Services will be private at the convenience of the family, with arrangements to be made by the Bensing Funeral Home.



