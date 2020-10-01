Mary A. (Alba) Tuturice passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was 93 years old. Mrs. Tuturice of Norristown was a member of Holy Saviour Church. Mary was born in Norristown on May 31, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Mario and Josephine (Santangelo) Alba. She is survived by her husband James Tuturice, Son Francis J. Tuturice (Thomas Campbell), Daughters Marianne Backer (Mark), Jayne Pappalardo and Lisa Smrek (Anthony), Grandchildren Dana and David Smrek. Mary’s greatest joys in life were her family, faith, church and wonderful Italian meals. Extremely active in many organizations such as Our Lady of Mt Carmel Sodality, Holy Saviour Senior Citizens, Sons of Italy, Catholic War Veteran Ladies Auxiliary, Figlie di Maria. In lieu of flowers the family asked contributions to Holy Saviour Church 407 East Main Street Norristown, PA. Please follow CDC COVID 19 Guidelines. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Monday, October 5 at 10 AM in Holy Saviour Church 407 East Main Street Norristown, PA 19401. Family will receive Relatives and friends Monday at the church from 8:45 AM to 10 AM. Burial will be private for the family. Entombment St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. Volpefh.com