Mary Ann (Mack) Cunnane, age 79, of Blue Bell, formally of Conshohocken, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 23, 2020. she was born on June 20, 1940, daughter of John Mack and Mary (Domijan) Mack. She was the beloved wife of Donald Cunnane for 57 years, the devoted mother to Mary Anne Stephens of Skippack, Donna Langella (Joe) of Lower Gwynedd, Donald Jr (Cyndi) of Los Alomitos, California and Patrick (Susan) of Palm City, Florida and the adoring grandmother to Ryan, Claudia, Maura, Kyle, Connor and Hannah. Mary Ann had a sister Florence Kline of New Cumberland, Pa and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A devout Catholic, Mary Ann was a parishioner of Epiphany of Our Lord Church where she was a daily communicant, Eucharist Minister, also distributing communion to the home bound and those residing in assisted living facilities on a monthly basis. She was an avid reader and world traveler. She and her husband motorized throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. They also visited the entire British Isles, Italy, Poland and Czechoslovakia. Mary Ann was a life long bowler, crocheted lap blankets for the elderly in nursing homes, gardened and bird watched. Prior to retiring, she was a dedicated employee of Genuardi Super Market in Flourtown for over 20 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects on Tuesday, January 28th from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA. A funeral mass will commence at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be at St Patrick Cemetery in East Norristown, PA. Arrangements are by the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St. Conshohocken, PA.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 26, 2020