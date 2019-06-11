|
Mary Ann Shuler (nee Ragusa) of Norristown passed away peacefully at Norriton Square on Tuesday June 11, 2019. She was 72 years old. Born October 5, 1946 in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Peter James and Rita (nee Jeffers) Ragusa. Mary Ann was a retired Tubing Machine Operator for Uniform Tube in Collegeville with whom she worked for over 27 years. She was a devout Bingo player , she traveled far and wide for the ultimate game. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Mary Ann is the beloved mother of Darlene Morein and Gary Shuler. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Kathleen Mary and Randy Lee Shuler, Matthew Alec Morein, her sister Rita Ragusa, Brothers James and John, and by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Mary Ann’s Life Celebration on Friday June 14, from 6 to 8 PM at the Boyd Horrox Givnish Funeral Home 200 W. Germantown Pike E. Norriton PA Her Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann’s name to the American Diabetes Foundation 150 Monument Rd. #100 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. To share your fondest memories of Mary Ann please visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 12, 2019