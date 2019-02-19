|
|
Mary (nee Elia) Balzona, 96, of Norristown, passed away surrounded by her family on February 17, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Giacommina (nee Vitolo) Elia. She was also the beloved wife of the late Pasquale Balzona for 57 years. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Mary Russo (the late Joseph), of Plymouth Meeting, and Josie Matty (Tom), of Lower Providence; son-in-law, Robert Fazio, of Lower Providence; seven grandchildren, Thomas Matty, Jr. (Angela), Joseph Russo, III (Courtney), James Matty, Anita Fazio, Maryann Russo, Bobby Fazio, Jr., and Jonathan Matty (Chrissy); seven great grandchildren, Thomas, Nathan, Joshua, Adam, Sophia, Sydney, and Alexander Joseph; and sister-in-law, Thelma Elia, of Philadelphia. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosemary Fazio; brothers, Michael Elia, James “Vincent” Elia, and Joseph Elia; and sister, Yolanda Grady. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, February 22nd from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401 and on Saturday, February 23rd from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM in Caramenico Funeral Home, Main and Walnut Sts., Norristown, PA 19401. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM in Holy Saviour Church. Entombment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery Mausoleum, East Norriton. Online condolences may be expressed on: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 20, 2019