Mary C. Mulroy, 83, of Barnegat, NJ and formerly of Bridgeport, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on December 27, 2019 after a year long brave battle with cancer. She never gave up living her life to the fullest, even when her illness made life very difficult. She was a graduate of Bridgeport High Scholl where she excelled and loved playing basketball. She had a long career at Glaxo Smith Kline. After her retirement, she spent nearly 18 years as a Supervisor for the Borough of Ship Bottom New Jersey Beach Patrol where she was in charge of the badge checkers, riding an ATV on the beach at over 80 years old. She was a beloved figure to the teenagers she was in charge of. She was also especially fond of her coworkers on the Ship Bottom Beach Patrol and at Ship Bottom Borough Hall. Mary loved the ocean and felt blessed that she could work on its shore every summer. Services are private and under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory can be made to the Ship Bottom Beach Patrol, mailed to Borough of Ship Bottom, ATTN Kathy Flanagan, 1621 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. The family would also like to thank Dr. Harry Larkin of Island Medical for his friendship and support.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 31, 2019