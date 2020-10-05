Mrs. Mary Denise (Hartshaw) Marsh, wife of Samuel Warren Marsh and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday October 03, 2020 at her home. Mary Denise was born April 27, 1947 in Norristown, PA to John “Jack” Hartshaw and Marie Theresa “Betty” (MacFarland) Hartshaw. She was raised in Conshohocken, PA, and was the eldest of seven children. Mary Denise relocated to Phoenixville, PA with her family in the early 70s, and settled in East Vincent Township where she and Warren lived for 27 years. Mary Denise was a graduate of St. Matthews and worked as a financial controller for the YMCA for more than 30 years; a position she loved and for which she rarely missed a day of work. She instilled her strong work ethic and values in her sons; attributes that have served them all well. Mary Denise was an ardent Notre Dame fan. She loved college football, and that’s where everyone knew they could find her on any given Saturday in the fall – watching the games in the family room. An avid sports fan, Mary Denise enjoyed pro-football, baseball and golf. She was also a prolific gardener. Her flower pots and gardens were a beautiful display of her creative talent. An outstanding hostess who was known for setting the most beautiful tables and creating the most fun and festive party ‘themes’, regardless of the occasion. Her home was immaculate and a reflection of who she was and the love she had for family and friends. Among her many talents, Mary Denise was a thoughtful and wonderful gift-giver. She always had the perfect ‘something’ to give to someone – whether it was a hostess gift, birthday, Christmas, or ‘just because’, and it didn’t stop there, oh no, the presentation was just as important. Almost too lovely to unwrap. Mary Denise was active in the life of the church, St. Joseph and several other organizations, until her health no longer made it possible for her to continue her volunteer work. Mary Denise treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. During summer vacations if one grandchild was dropped off at Nan & Pop’s house the word quickly spread and soon ALL the grandchildren would show up. Their home became known as ‘Camp Nan & Pop’. Nan quickly developed a routine for the grandchildren’s weekly visits that included tomato pie and trips to Kolb’s Farm for ice cream! Anyone who knew her would say, “Mary Denise was the strongest person I ever met”, she was a straight shooter, she always told it like it was and didn’t mince words – a trait she got from her own mother. Tough and caring at the same time. Mary Denise will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Her beloved Warren, to whom she loved to give a hard time, always razzing him about their first few dates many years ago. One time he walked clear across town and over the Conshohocken Bridge on one of the coldest nights of the year to visit with her, but as she remembers the story, Warren was late. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Samuel “Warren” Marsh, four sons; Brian Marsh, John Marsh (Nancy), Neil Marsh, and Paul Marsh (Corrinne). Five siblings; Jackie Mikalonis, Paula Kattelman, Mercy Smith, Mark Hartshaw, and Dennis Hartshaw. Seven grandchildren; Andrew (27), Alyssa (18), Nolan (16), Logan (15), Sam (14), Brenden (14), and William (13). She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Shawn Harshaw. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral Mass at St. Josephs Church, 3640 Schuylkill Rd., Spring City, PA 19475 on Thursday, October 8 at 2:15 PM with The Rev. Mike Rzonca officiating. Visitation will be held prior from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the church. A private interment will be held Monday, October 12 at Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Josephs Church, 3640 Schuylkill Rd., Spring City, PA 19475. Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Spring City, PA.