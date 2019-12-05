|
|
Mary DiMarcella was welcomed into heaven on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on September 15th, 1936 in Norristown, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph and Mary McMullen (Deegan). She was united in marriage to Daniel J. DiMarcella on November 22, 1958. They were married for 61 blissful years. Beloved mother of Daniel J DiMarcella Jr (Billie Jo), Kathleen DiMarcella, cherished grandmother to AJ, Michael, and Cheyenne, dear sister to Elizabeth “Betsy” Bernardo and the late Patrick McMullen, aunt to several nieces and nephews and friend to many. Mary was a graduate from St. Matthews High School of Conshohocken. She started her career as a medical transcriptionist at Sacred Heart Hospital prior to retiring from Suburban Mercy Hospital. Mary devoted much of her life to her family, playing an active part in her grandchildren’s lives. She was a strong, generous, and caring woman who would go out of her way to lend a hand to whoever needed it. She enjoyed socializing, entertaining, and laughing with her longtime friends, living life to the fullest. Mary was an avid fan and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles. She also loved reading mystery novels along with completing both crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Relatives and friends are invited to Mary’s Life Celebration on Sunday December 8th, 2019 from 7 pm to 9 pm at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike and again Monday from 9:30 am to 10:15 am at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church of Plymouth Meeting, 3050 Walton Rd followed by her funeral mass. To share your fondest memories please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 6, 2019