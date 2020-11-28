Mary Theresa DiYenno, 97, of Plymouth Meeting, died on November 27, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Adam DiYenno. She was born in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania on December 26, 1922 to the late Gennaro and Anna (Delbene) Manzo. She is survived by her son Dr. Armand DiYenno (Tim Coryell) of Upper Bucks County Pa.; two grandchildren Judith Fox (Jason Fox) of Warminster, Pa.; Vincent DiYenno (Heather DiYenno) of Portland Maine, and four great-grandchildren: Ada and Benjamin DiYenno and Nina and Tessa Fox. She was the Godmother of Joanne Altemus (George) of Lansdale, Pa. and of James Catagnus (Joan) of Plymouth Meeting. In addition to her husband Adam, she was pre- deceased by her sons Vincent DiYenno (Rosemary) and Joseph DiYenno, two great granddaughters Georgia and Livia Fox, and sisters Josephine Kontra and Ann Yaccarino. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing if attending. Interment will be in St. Matthew Cemetery, Butler Pike and North Lane, Conshohocken. As Mary loved to cook and bake for others, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name can be sent to any charity that works to end hunger. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
