Mary Elizabeth (Huggy) Hufford, beloved and devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Howard Sr., her Grandson Douglas A. Whiteley, and her brother Harry Huggins. She is survived by her children Norma (Jerome) Whiteley, Louise Hufford, Linda (James) DiRado, Rebecca (Dave) Sotack-Smith, Howard Jr. (Patricia) Hufford, Alice Hufford, and Mary Hufford; Grandchildren Rosemarie Whiteley, Stephanie (Jeffrey) Snyder, Anthony (Sali) DiRado, James (Nyssa) DiRado, Sean Sotack, Rachel (Sherry) Meyer-Sotack, Tiffany Hufford, Howard Hufford III and Emily Hufford; Great Grandchildren Joshua (Jay) Whiteley, Natasha Matthews, Andrew, Alaina and Ava Snyder, Emmett and Maeve DiRado, Monroe Sotack, Axton, Adler, and Ayla Meyer-Sotack; her sister, Jeanne Charlesworth; many nieces and nephews; and the sister of her heart Sylvia Vogenberg. She also leaves behind those who she adopted through love and knew her as “Mom Hufford”. Mary was a Registered Nurse graduating with the Bryn Mawr class of 1947. She worked in Bryn Mawr ER but eventually spent 30+ years working at Norristown State Hospital in Geriatric nursing. She loved to travel, read, knit and visit with family and friends. The visitation hour will be held Tuesday July 14 at 10am at the George Washington Memorial Park Heritage Chapel, 80 Stenton Avenue, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462, with Funeral Services and interment to follow. Arrangements by Kirk and Nice, Inc.



