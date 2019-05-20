Times Herald Obituaries
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Mary H. (Fleming) Fineran, age 98 years, of Norristown, PA passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA on Sunday, October 31, 1920, daughter of the late Joseph and the late Helen (Martin) Fineran. Mary was a Homemaker. She was wife of the late - Francis X. Fineran. And is survived by a daughter Marie (& Dennis) McCabe of Plymouth Meeting, PA and a sister Helen Diehl of Philadelphia, PA. Also survived by 3 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren and her daughter in law Deborah Fineran. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son John F. Fineran. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. There will be a viewing before the mass on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at the church. Interment will follow at St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken, PA, 610-828-0330, msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 21, 2019
