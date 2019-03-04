Times Herald Obituaries
|
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
Mary A. Fioravanti (nee Tomassi), on March 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Villa.
Wife of the late Louis C. Fioravanti, Sr. Loving mother of Felicia (Jay Seravalli) Brosius, Louis (Debra) Fioravanti,Jr.,Carla (Steven) Manno and Anthony (Lisa) Fioravanti.
Cherished grandmother of Louis, Nicholas, Maria, Gabriella, Anthony and Alyssa. Sister of Josephine Paolella, Steve Tomassi, Ann (Dolly) DiGiacomo and the late Louise Loschiavo.
Survived by many loving nieces and nephews
Mary enjoyed spending time in Wildwood Crest and most of all loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.She enjoyed the games of chance, playing Bingo, the slots and the lottery.
Many people will miss her Jewish apple cake.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Thursday 10:00 to 11:15 AM and her Funeral Mass, 11:30 AM at St. Philip Neri Church 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA19444.
Entombment at St. Matthew Mausoleum.
Please send donations in Mary's name to St.Joseph Villa 110 W. Wissahickon Ave. Flourtown town, PA19031 or SPIN,10501 Drummond Rd. Phila., PA 19154.
Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH, Inc., 215-482-8878
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
