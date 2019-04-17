|
Mary J. Flack, age 99, formerly of Swedesburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16 at Manor Care in King of Prussia. Born in Swedesburg, Mary was the daughter of the late Thomas Ogryzek and the late Katherine Dryzstek Ogryzek, the devoted wife of the late Joseph F. Flack, who passed in 1976, the beloved mother of the late Walter J. Flack (Maryann) and the loving grandmother of Anthony Flack and adoring great-grandmother of Preston and Avery Flack. In addition, Mary was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Deborah Flack, her grandson, Christopher Flack and her brothers, Edward Ogryzek and Walter Ogryzek. Mary was a high school graduate and later worked as a sales clerk at CVS Pharmacy. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and was active in their Rosary Society. She was also a member and Past President of The Union of Polish Women, Group #24 and Polonia Association’s Ladies Auxilliary. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, April 20 starting at 9 a.m., and her Funeral Service at 10 a.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street., Swedesburg, PA., 19405, Keith J. Murphy F.D., 610-275-6385. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Overbrook School for the Blind, 6333 Malvern Ave., Phila., Pa., 19151. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 18, 2019