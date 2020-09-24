Mary Gualtieri

Mary (Romano) Gualtieri, 89, of Lansdale, formerly of Norristown, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 at St. Mary Center For Rehabilitation and Healthcare. She was born in Norristown, PA on January 8, 1931 to the late John and Florence (Palumbo) Romano. Mary was the beloved wife of Dominic (Mickey) Gualtieri. Mary devoted her life to her daughter, Cindy and provided love and laughter to all who knew her, including all her family members and especially her nephews and nieces. She worked for many years in sales at George Snyder Estates Co. in Hatfield, PA. (Snyder’s) Mary was famous for her baking skills and adding her personal touch to cakes she made for weddings and family events. She also enjoyed sharing her excellent desserts with neighbors, friends and family. In addition to her daughter, Cindy, she is also survived by her devoted, loving sister, Rita (Romano) Forlano. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Joseph, Nick and Anthony (Jack) Romano and sisters; Teresa (Romano) Murphy, Julie (Romano) Yacovelli and Anna Romano. Internment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mary Manor, 701 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Memories and condolences may be left at www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
.