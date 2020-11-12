OSWALD, Mary Helen, passed away November 2, 2020 in Norristown with her loving and only son, David Charles Oswald at her side. Mary was born on September 15, 1948 in Norristown, the daughter of the late Charles Edward and the late Helen E. (Baker) Oswald. Mary was the sister of the late Beatrice Jean (Oswald) Greco and is survived by a sister Margaret (Oswald) Saboe. She is also survived by four nieces, Lisa Greco, Karen Saboe, Jennifer (Saboe) Ordoyne and Lucia (Saboe) Kull, three nephews, James Greco, Anthony Greco and Frankie Saboe, along with grand nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary lived in Norristown all her life. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Norristown. She worked at The Times Herald in Norristown for 26 years until her retirement. Mary loved to crochet, enjoyed playing bocce ball and bowling and loved going to the shore. Cremation took place November 9, there will be no services. Rest In Peace Mary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store