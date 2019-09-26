|
Mary C. Hertzog, age 87, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home in Boca Raton, FL. Mary was born July 21, 1932 to parents Salvatore and Silvia Carfagno. She was a graduate of Bridgeport High School. She married John D. Hertzog on June 4, 1955. Together they had two sons, John D. Hertzog, Jr. and Karl P. Hertzog. Left to honor and remember her love are her two sons, John (Darlene Love) Hertzog and Karl Hertzog; three grandchildren, Karl P. (Toni) Hertzog, Jr., Jason (Tammy Lynn) Hertzog, and Kelly Hertzog Morley; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Krajnik and Connie Merlucci; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents, and brothers, Louis Marinari and Felix Carfagno. Mary worked at Lee’s Carpet and spent more than 30 years working first as a crossing guide, then as Supervisor of the department for the Borough of Norristown. Upon retirement, she moved to Boca Raton, FL. She loved the beach and would go every day like it was her job. Spanish River beach will never be the same. Mary is remembered for her love of life, her keen wit, and a special way with words. Her favorite times were in her kitchen cooking and teaching the family and friends her old family recipes. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10AM at St Patrick’s Church, 714 DeKalb St., Norristown, PA. A viewing will precede Mass from 9:00 AM to 9:50 AM in the church. Entombment will follow Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery Mausoleum, 2400 Dekalb Pike, East Norriton. Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 29, 2019