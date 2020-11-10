1/1
Mary J. Interrante
Mary J. (Guzik) Interrante, 90, of Norristown, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at The Village at LifeQuest Nursing Center in Quakertown. She was the wife of the late Anthony T. Interrante, Sr. sharing 44 years of marriage before his passing in 1992. Born in Rossiter, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ursula (Potenga) Guzik. Mary was a waitress at various restaurants in the area. She was also a homemaker and enjoyed raising and spending time with her family and friends. She was a faithful member of St. Titus R.C. Church in East Norriton where she did a lot of volunteer work. She also volunteered for Suburban Community Hospital in Norristown and enjoyed the exercise class that hospital offered. She also loved to Polka Dance. Surviving are her son, Anthony T. Interrante, Jr. and wife, Patricia of Green Lane; three grandchildren, Anthony T. Interrante, III, Angela Filer and husband, John “Jac”, and Christine Interrante and wife, Jen Kullgren; two great-grandchildren, John Mark Filer and Theodore K. Interrante; and a daughter in law, Joan Interrante. She was also predeceased by her son, Richard Interrante and 10 siblings. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA. Please offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
